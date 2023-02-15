After training hard, it’s now time to win easy for Kenya

After over a month of preparations, it all comes down to a day of intense action on Saturday as Team Kenya battles other countries at the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia.

This global event will finally take off after it was postponed in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant stringent containment protocols instituted by Australia.

That will matter little as all athletes tackle the course and seek to outwit one another in search for glory. It sure promises to be a titanic battle that only the strong-willed and well prepared will emerge victorious.

Which is why, for the past one month, the national team has been undergoing rigorous preparations at the Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu.

Under the keen eyes of coaches — led by Julius Kirwa — these men and women have spent day and night sleeping, eating and drinking cross country to ensure they are at their sharpest come Saturday.

My conversations with a number of them paint a picture of a group that is highly motivated and raring to go for glory. They understand that Kenya is synonymous with cross country dominance and, therefore, are obligated to continue this long-standing tradition.

We can indeed expect that our national anthem will reverberate throughout the city of Bathurst, not once but four times.

From the seniors to the juniors, every athlete is fully charged and focused on a podium finish. Indeed, we would not be disillusioned to expect a higher medal haul than the last edition of these championships in 2019 in Aarhus, Denmark.

There is a super glue-like bond among team members, which is a mix of experience and youth. The likes of former world half marathon record holders Geoffrey Kamworor and Kibiwott Kandie as well as Commonwealth Games 5,000 metres champion Beatrice Chebet have been there and done that as far as competing at the highest level is concerned.

Their vast experience will come in handy for the debutants in the team who will need an old hand to hold them steady during moments of doubt. It is, therefore, a team that is expected to fight for each other on and off the course.

We lost our team title at the last edition and this year, we want to right this wrong.

The coaches have a plan in place and, indeed, there is every reason for all Kenyans to be expectant of a joyous weekend, brought to you by the World Cross Country Championships team.

Korir is the chairman of Athletics Kenya’s Nairobi branch and Kip Keino Classic meet director. [email protected]















