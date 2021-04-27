After flawless Equator Rally, focus shifts to much-awaited Safari 

Carl Tundo (right) and Navigator Tim Jessop celebrate after winning the Equator African Rally Championship on April 25, 2021 at KWS institute in Naivasha.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Rain and dust varied in different areas on the Equator Rally route.  Aother Kenya driver  Eric Bengi said: “It challenges everybody. It may get better for the back-markers, but as of now it is quite different, the wet conditions are quite challenging for the front runners …”
  • Local drivers focused on their plans and approach of the Equator Rally which, they will no doubt, adopt in Safari. Foreigners would be advised not to ignore what the locals are saying. 

Kenyan rally ace Carl “Flash” Tundo won the African Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally at the weekend with a huge margin of 12 minutes. He beat tough opponents from fellow countrymen to visiting South African, Rwandan, and Ugandan competitors.

