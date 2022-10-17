Africa title now out of reach for Kenya’s Karan

Karan Patel will win the 2022 African Rally Championship title should he triumph in the Zambia Rally and hope Leroy Gomes fails to finish in the top-eight of the final round of the series.

The event will be run this weekend.

The Zambia Rally is the ultimate round of the African rally championship after South Africa pulled out of the series.

Apart from Patel, the other Kenyan drivers will include Hamza Anwar, McRae Kimathi, Jeremiah Wahome and Maxine Wahome.

The local team will be represented by Leroy Gomes, Mohammed Essa, Munah Singh Jr, Mujo Simakoloyi, Farook Tickley, Kleevan Gomes, Kyle Latife, Kelvin Mhlanga and Seth Gomes.

If Leroy wins the ARC title, it will be the 13th different occasion for Zambia to feature in the winners list.

Zambia’s Satwant Singh has won the ARC title eight times followed by Muna Singh (twice), Jassy Singh and Mohamed Essa (once each).

Patel and his navigator Tauseef Khan have won the last four rounds of the 2022 ARC so far. The crew is the winner of the Rwanda Rally, Tanzania Rally, Equator Rally and Uganda Rally respectively.

Gomes has an extra advantage of Championship points he scored in the Bandama and Cote d’Ivoire Rallies where Patel didn’t participate.

***

The East African Safari Classic Rally is the world's toughest rally dating back to the 1950’s.

It was first held from May 27, 1953 as the East African Coronation Safari in Kenya, Uganda and Tanganyika in celebration of the Queen Elizabeth II coronation.

The Safari Rally has since been held annually attracting international interest from competitors all over the world.

The first winner of the Rally by then known as East Africa Coronation Safari Rally was Alan Dix with a Volkswagen Beetle in an event that attracted 90 rally drivers.

***

Two more rounds of the 2022 KBL-sponsored Kenya Rally Championship are remaining. The events will be organized by the Rally Sports Club on November 5/6 and Sikh Union Club November 26/27 respectively.

***

The rules for the ARC rallies allow drivers to go over the route twice while on Recce.

Cars can deviate from the centre line of the route to a tolerance of six metres, instead of 10 metres previously.