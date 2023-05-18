Afcon bid best chance to revamp sports facilities

It’s been ages since Kenya last hosted an international volleyball competition.

That’s why news that Kenya would put in a joint bid with neighbours Uganda and Tanzania for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations football tournament felt like music to the ears of local volleyball fans.

Not least because this would call for a revamp of sports facilities across the country in preparation for Africa’s premier football competition.

While East Africa hosting Afcon 2027 will call for a concerted effort from the three nations, government goodwill will be key to ensuring that the stadiums that will host Africa’s finest footballers are built to world class standards.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba recently embarked on a tour of all stadiums in the country to check on the progress of construction works.

He bandied around words like “sub-standard, joke, shoddy” while describing the state of stadiums in Kenya. Other than fancy words like “complex” and “international stadium”, there is little to write home about millions of taxpayers money that has been channelled towards renovating existing stadiums and setting up new stadiums.

It’s for this reason that I would like to urge CS Namwamba to deal with this issue of sports infrastructure once and for all.

It would be an injustice for instance, to renovate the football pitch at Nyayo Stadium and ignore the indoor gymnasium which is in poor condition.

Both facilities should be worked on concurrently to ensure that Nyayo Stadium can be declared 100 per cent fit to host international competitions of any sporting discipline.

Similarly, it doesn’t make sense to build a world class football stadium at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret or Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri and fail to put up an indoor gymnasium adjacent to it.

For decades, sports persons have complained over lack of proper facilities and it cuts across the board from athletics, basketball, hockey, table tennis, volleyball, handball, boxing…you name it!

The beauty of setting up an indoor gymnasium is that it provides a solution to multiple sporting disciplines at one go! Basketball, volleyball, handball, judo, table tennis can all bid their problems goodbye with one world class indoor facility.

And now that there is sufficient goodwill from the house on the hill as alluded by President William Ruto on Tuesday when receiving a report on the Afcon 2027 bid, I would like to urge Namwamba to capitalize on this to solve this sports infrastructure crisis once and for all.

Kenya last hosted an international volleyball competition in 2015 when Malkia Strikers won the African Nations Championship in 2015.