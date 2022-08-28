AFC relieved to have coach Aussems back

By returning to work after being on holiday with his family in his motherland Belgium, AFC Leopards’ head coach Patrick Aussems has indeed confirmed that he is a man of his word.

After leaving two weeks before the end of last season, there were swirling rumours that he was ditching Ingwe. But the 57-year-old Belgian jetted back to Kenya mid last week, despite the media in Rwanda having reported that he was set to sign a three-year contract with a top club.

Word went round that he had received offers from several Rwandan clubs. AFC Leopards followers were left guessing whether the tactician would return, but on arrival, Aussems promised that the day he will want to leave, he will make it public.

The former Simba Sports Club coach with over 30 years international experience in Europe, Asia and Africa as a player, coach, technical director and national coach had been heavily linked with a move to Rwandan side Kiyovu Sports after the end of the season.

Reclaim past glory

Aussems, who is fluent in French and English, had been in Kenya for more than eight months last season and it was important to go home and stay with his family.

After sending his greetings to Ingwe faithful, Aussems who led Simba to the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League, won the Tanzanian Premier League twice in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, plus the Charity Shield Cups in 2018 and 2019 is viewed as the right man to help reclaim its lost glory.

The playing unit at the Den has benefited a lot from Aussem’s experience as a coach, and fans were very excited by the news that he had returned to lead the team to great heights.

Leopards are not able to sign new players due to the current Fifa ban, but the coach says he will soldier on with the players he has at his disposal.

It is now two seasons in a row where we are not able to recruit, but Aussems said the players he has will do the job.

Aussems is confident that after the club managed to retain players who did duty last season, the squad will be raring to go when the new season kick offs on September 10.