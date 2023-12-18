AFC Leopards will be unbeatable under Trucha

AFC Leopards have had a mixed start to life under Tomas Trucha, but they are a very good team to watch.

Having acquired many players when the season was just about to start, it wasn’t’ really a surprise that they start the season on a low note.

With a new coach in place, the team had many players who had to get used to playing together, a project that needs time to mature.

By Sunday, Leopards were placed 13th after winning two matches from 15 games; but going by the recent performance, I confidently feel things at the Den will be much better.

I attended Sunday's match at Nyayo National Stadium and I can confirm here without contradiction that the boys are playing good football under the Czech coach.

With their wonderful and entertaining football, Ingwe will soon be in the top half of the Kenyan Premier League after struggling in the relegation zone for several months.

Despite the position they are currently occupying, AFC Leopards have become the best team to watch in the Kenyan Premier League in recent weeks, and whether they are winning or not, the fans must be appreciated for attending matches in large numbers like it was witnessed at Nyayo.

Many have ruled out Leopards from winning the league or finishing in the top five, but the team might surprise many by clinching any other trophy available including the Elijah Lidonde Memorial Super Cup which they will be defending next weekend in Kakamega.

Their recent five fixtures against Nairobi City Stars, Posta Rangers, Sofapaka, Tusker, Bidco United and Homeboyz are some of the most exciting matches fans have seen in recent years. The team prefers to play quick transitions and they have better players, their only problem being in the attack which Trucha has promised to work on.

Against Tusker on December 4, the team played good football, dominating the match and forcing Tusker into more defensive actions due to pressure in the final third.

Tusker coach Robert Matano accepted that his players worked extra hard to contain the hungry Leopards who played a different game to the one Tusker are accustomed to.

Leopards had more shots than Tusker who have always been Ingwe’s problem before the match ended in a barren draw at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, with most Ingwe diehards claiming that the match outcome would have been different had the strikers capitalised on scoring opportunities that they created especially in the first half.

The kind of excitement the fans have come to expect of the current squad of late will make more fans return to the stands. Leopards are better than their league position suggests.

And even if the results don’t improve quickly, they will finish the league in the top five and become much better next season.

As the transfer windows approaches, fans should support the team management to give the coach a full mandate to keep a watchful eye on his targets.

Trucha has already revealed that his striking force needs to be reinforced for the team to start winning matches convincingly.

I know the coach will not have room to look for at least five players, but the need for two top strikers should be given a priority.