AFC Leopards should build on their top-five finish

Finishing fifth in the just concluded Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) after a very testing start is a fine achievement for AFC Leopards, and represents further evidence of the young squad's growth and progress.

Pre-season was tough for Ingwe as we lost 15 first team players, Covid-19 struck and lack of reliable sponsors, but it was remarkable to see how everyone came together to support each other during that moment and show such love and support for the team.

Head coach Patrick Aussems and everyone who was involved can feel justifiably proud of what the boys achieved, and I’m sure that the position would have been improved further had we been able to continue.

The former Simba SC coach also extended his gratitude to Ingwe fans for their amazing’ support.

The Belgian is hoping for the best come next season, which will be a huge task, because the team was handed a two-year Fifa ban.

The ban came after Leopards went ahead to sign players John Makwata, Cliff Nyakeya, Josephat Lopaga and Victor Omune in January to bolster the youthful squad, despite the global ban.

Like many other Ingwe followers, Aussems believes next season will be one full of hope for the club which last won the title in 1998.

The season was very challenging, but it makes members feel immensely proud of this great club that showed great fortitude, mental strength and huge amounts of quality to achieve a top-five finish on 49 points.

Leopards played their last two matches under assistant coach Tom Juma, drawing 1-1 with City Stars in Nairobi, before losing 3-1 to Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

