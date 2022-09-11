AFC Leopards’ junior players doing great job

I’m writing to thank AFC Leopards’ junior team for always being there to step in whenever the senior team is faced with a mass exodus of players.

When we experienced the exit of the majority of our senior players last year, rocking the squad just days before the new season began, we had to fall back onto the youth team, and again we must do the same this year after Fifa banned us from signing players.

At the end of the 2020/21 season, Leopards were facing a dilemma after 17 players left, leaving the local giants with only 13 players at their disposal. But the youth team, under coach Martin “Hazard” Aganda together with Boniface Ambani, stepped in to rescue Ingwe.

The young players helped Leopards to survive and we hope to continue working with the academy more closely in future.

New kids on the block

Among the players who left just before the new season last year were; Benjamin Ochan, Austin Odhiambo, Bienevene Shaka, Boniface Wafula, Clyde Senaji, Collins Shichenje, Elvis Rupia, Harrison Mwendwa, Fabrice Mugheni, Hansel Ochieng, Robinson Kamura, Said Tsuma, Sellassie Otieno, John Oyemba and Ezekiel Owade.

Following the mass exit, Leopards were forced to promote a number of youthful players to the senior team which had been elevated to the National Division Two at the end of the 2020/21 saeson.

Among the players picked were; Lamek Moinde, a former St Paul’s University goalkeeper, alongside Kenyatta University student and attacking midfielder Maxwell Otieno, defender Zacharia Njite, central midfielder Giovani Lukhumwa and utility Erick Mbithi.

Others awere Musa Nesta Olum, Owen Mboya, Emannuel Lwangu, Abubakar Musha, Victor Otieno and Rooney Shichenje who can play in either wing and has pace and trickery that puts defenders in trouble.