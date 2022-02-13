AFC Leopards fans should stand up and be counted

AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards fans celebrate their win against Mathare United in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on January 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Taking our home matches back to the Nyayo National Stadium should work in favour of our fans.
  • Let’s go back to the stadium  in large numbers to watch the boys play entertaining football.
  • Let’s stand up to be counted for the sake of our beloved Ingwe. May the Almighty help our club!

In years gone by, local politicians supported AFC Leopards, especially in an electioneering year such as this.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.