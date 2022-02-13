AFC Leopards fans should stand up and be counted

In years gone by, local politicians supported AFC Leopards, especially in an electioneering year such as this.

With the waning support from leaders from western Kenya, I wonder what went wrong with our unity as Luhyas (obulala na maani).

I hope they will not abandon the team. The little support they give to the club is recorded and history never lies.

At the moment, Musalia Mudavadi, Eugene Wamalwa, Francis Atwoli, Alex Muteshi, Ken Lusaka, and Tim Wanyonyi.

One day those keeping away from the club will be reminded of their indifference while the team was suffering.

Since 1964 when the team was established, leaders have never abandoned AFC Leopards due to divergent political views yet this time round, it has happened.

They have failed to support the team, yet they dish out money in search of votes.

I appeal to all of the team’s supporters to stand up and be counted. Let’s help the club to get the best players in the market as it is an important step in building a formidable team.

The performance of any team depends on the elected players, but with Leopards still outside the top 10 as we enter the second leg, the team has no hopes of clinching the league title.

Leopards is struggling because we had a poor pre-season training just after the team lost 17 players when the season was just about to start.

We have drawn many matches that have affected our chances of winning the league.

This seems to have scared off club chairman Dan Shikanda who has stopped attending our matches.

One wonders whether he is about to disappear from the club like Dan Mule who went to Dubai until a team led by Maurice Amahwa came in to rescue the club from relegation.

This should not recur. Let’s all come together to save our beloved club.

The club’s management alone may not end the crisis but by coming together as one, we can make a big difference/

Spare a thought for the whistle blowers at the club who expose shameful acts going on at the club.

Shikanda must get rid of brokers who are mainly interested in cutting deals at the club. Such dirty deals involve signing up incompetent players who end up being excess baggage to the squad.

The task at hand is big and the job of restoring the club’s dwindling fortunes needs effort from all, be they former clubs officials, current office bearers, Ingwe legends, fans and registered members.

By uniting Ingwe followers under one banner, our collective effort can achieve more than we could individually.

The second leg of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League could be a good starting point. Let’s remain focused and humble, redouble our efforts and keep improving our standards.