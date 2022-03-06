AFC Leopards becoming too heavy for Shikanda

AFC Leopards players celebrate a goal

AFC Leopards players celebrate a goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Mathare United at Nyayo National Stadium on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shikanda must know that they will have nowhere to hide because Ingwe followers are all over the country
  • Majority of club members have no confidence in the current office and want an emergency meeting before it is too late
  • Another player (identity withheld) said they are occasionally given Sh10,000 to cushion their financial woes, but that is not enough to survive in Nairobi with many bills to pay

I take this opportunity to warn AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda that players threatening to boycott matches are signs that things are not good at the Den.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.