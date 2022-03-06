AFC Leopards becoming too heavy for Shikanda

I take this opportunity to warn AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda that players threatening to boycott matches are signs that things are not good at the Den.

As supporters and fans continue planning to call for an emergency meeting with the board of trustees to express the discontent over poor management of the club, particularly players’ welfare, I make this early warning to Shikanda’s office that should the club lose two matches they will drop into the relegation zone.

May the chairman and his team take note that should Leopards be relegated, they will know that AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia do not just have fans, but command a huge following.

Shikanda must know that they will have nowhere to hide because Ingwe followers are all over the country. It’s therefore upon them to take quick action now than wait for trouble from the fans who are unhappy with how the club is being run.

They should state clearly why they are missing in action! I hope they are not going abandon the club like Dan Mule who went to Zambia for private tour, forcing club members to form a Rescue Committee led by Maurice Amahwa.

The rescue committee took over when Leopards had only won two out of 11 league matches, a spate of results that left them at position 15 out of 18.

Majority of club members have no confidence in the current office and want an emergency meeting before it is too late. Ingwe players at the weekend threatened to skip their home league match against Bandari owing to unpaid salaries.

The players vowed not to honour the Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday that was later pushed to Sunday. By Saturday, fans were not aware whether the players would be available for the match or not.

It is reported that the players have now gone unpaid for two months and have decided to down their tools since Thursday, and fans are not impressed with the club operations, saying there is a glaring lack of ambition.

The players have been patient enough and they now think the officials are just playing mind games.

A source close to the management confirmed that the situation is going from bad to worse within the team, with some players reduced to beggars while others have been forced to sleep in their friend’s places after getting locked out of their houses. That is how bad the situation is!

During the burial of Ingwe diehard fan Isaac Juma in Mumias last month, Shikanda tried to seek for financial support from Kakamega County but he hasn’t received the funds yet.

Some players claim to have salary arrears dating back to 2020, which has caused consternation in the playing unit, and had a negative impact on performance.