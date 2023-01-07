Advance planning key to building future stars for continued success

Where is the Team Kenya to the 2032 Olympic Games to be held in Brisbane, Australia?

In the developing world, it has been a long practice of talented athletes cropping up to represent the country in international competition. Sports federations are picking up late the development of elite athletes, mostly in adulthood.

We know that Olympics are coming up every four years, the next three having already been scheduled; Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028, and Brisbane 2032. This advance planning by international federations is to stir nations on advanced planning, so it is only natural that Kenya follows suit.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) is taking an approach of long-term development journey for the youth – through Elite Youth Development Programme.

This is to ensure that athletes are supported all the way from talent-identification to competing at the highest level of sport, the Olympic Games. They are NOC-K led, but with very close collaboration with the national federations, and NOC-K Commissions.

The youth camps are running with the theme ‘Raising Stars’ – as it is projected that NOC-K is building the stars of the future.

Selection procedure

The selection procedure in the programme is strictly based on age and the most promising athletes, considering first, athletes who can participate in Youth Games between 2023 – 2026. The same group is being groomed for Olympics 2032. Their continuity in the programme is based on the projected future performance of each nominated athlete.

The Youth Camps are designed not only for technical and tactical training, but also life skills, social events, and sports science. The idea being to create the optimum environment for our athletes to develop their talents and reach their potential. The camps also teach the athletes to prioritise their education to build their career. Career transition is one of the biggest challenges that we face with sports people.

From Monday, January 9, next week, NOC-K will run the first youth camp of the year with a limited number of athletes aged between 12 – 18 years from its affiliate federations, projected for the talent and mindset needed to become a performance athlete.

During this Camp, 200 athletes from 20 national federations will converge at Merishaw School, Kajiado County. In the short term, the camps are to prepare for the various Youth Games scheduled for 2023; Zone (V) Africa Youth Games in March in Ethiopia, Africa Youth Games in April in Congo-Brazzaville and Commonwealth Youth Games in August in Trinidad and Tobago. In the long term, these are the stars being groomed for Brisbane 2032 hence feeding into NOC-K’s strategic long term planning objective.