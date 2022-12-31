Action galore as we usher in New Year

Happy New Sporting Year!

As the year starts, we can't help but feel like we are in what in athletics terms is referred to a Call Room — one step away from walking into the stadium with all excitement, great expectations and a little bit of fear.

We are now 572 days to the great 2024 Paris Olympics. However, in the next 365 days of 2023 we have a packed sports schedule. The qualifiers for Paris 2024 will take centre stage, and in the pathway, there are great opportunities for our athletes to prepare and build up.

We shall begin 2023 with youth camps, targeting our athletes under the age of 18, as they prepare for Africa Youth Games in Congo Brazzaville during Easter and later in August, the Commonwealth Youth Games to be staged in Trinidad and Tobago.

The structure of the Youth Camps combine technical training with Olympic Values Education and life skills awareness programmes.

Also opening the year in the first quarter is the National Beach Games at the Kenyan coast. Beach Games are new sports offering exciting events at the beach. The National Beach Games will be used to identify and start teams’ preparations for Africa Beach Games that will be held in June in Hammamet, Tunisia, which, in turn, will be used as qualifiers for the World Beach Games that will be in Bali, Indonesia in August.

Bali is a dream tourist destination, we encourage teams in the sports programme to work for qualification to make the team to these Games and enjoy the festival and spectacle that the Beach Games promise.

Most of our sports disciplines have the greatest opportunity for international competition and exposure in preparations for Paris 2024, when Africa converges in Accra, Ghana, in August for the African Games.

As was in the previous editions, the African Games should be qualifiers for the Olympics, and offers the greatest chance for our teams to be part of the 10,000 athletes in the quadrennial Games.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya started early preparations, with meetings with critical stakeholders, scholarships for promising athletes, early preparations of teams through grants, familiarising federations with the respective qualification pathways, budgeting, coaches’ capacity development, identifying international host cities and engaging sponsors.

We look into the year with a promise to Kenyans for great inspiration from our athletes, and we give our best wishes to the men and women who will fly the Kenyan flag this year.