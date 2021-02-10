Action at last, season opening Nakuru Rally to jump-start revival

Rally action resumes next weekend in the first Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) in Gilgil after one year wasted down the drain owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This season opener would, under normal circumstances, attract the attention of petrol heads or even happen unnoticed, but it is not.

The rally, simply known as the KCB Nakuru Rally 2021, serves as a painful reminder and ramification of the Covid-19 induced self-isolation for Kenya and international sport. But like any rough diamond, a shine will restore the prism again.

Rally sport came to a cruel stop because of Covid-19 after the March 2020 Nakuru Rally, an event hailed as a visually attractive sprint for spectators and challenging for competitors in new sections around the Nyahururu area that gave a whiff of freshness to the sport away from the usual circuits of Nairobi, Eldoret and Mombasa.

Nakuru 2021 marks a revival season, promising the known and unexpected as it serves the first glimpse of what the world will expect in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally route in Soysambu Conservancy, accessed through the main gate on June 25.

For drivers who had little else to do away from their daily professional engagements for a whole year, or their mechanics who have not been busy revamping the machines, Nakuru is remarkably a journey into the unknown for a country that has never had such a break from the sport for the last 70 plus years.

Athletes trained privately, footballers have been plying their trade in any open space but for rallyists the lockdown was real. Nonetheless, the first Autocross in Karen two weeks ago vanquished all fears of rustiness.

It will be interesting to see how everybody rises to the occasion at the expansive conservancy, particularly the top echelons of national cream of defending champion Baldev Chager, Manir Baryan, Carl Tundo, Okar Rai, Karan Patel, and Tejveer Rai.

The rally, 175 kilometres long, of which competitors will drive through 141km of competitive distance, is a near replicate of three sections of the WRC Safari - Soysambu, Elementaita and Sleeping Warrior. Road lines are well-marked, the weather unpredictable and above all spectator friendly.

Our recent road reconnaissance paints a very different scenario and results will not necessarily paint the true scenario to be expected in the June Safari, or the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally this April. A lot of snares are in the offing.

Away from competitions, the Nakuru Rally is equally important for the WRC Safari Rally organising team as the first of two live dress rehearsals ahead of the Safari, returning to the FIA WRC after nearly two decades. The other is Equator Rally, also running through some of the Safari route.

The WRC Promoter experts, who have been working alongside Kenyan officials for the last two years to bring them up to speed with the dynamics of modern WRC events will also be keen to see how things fare in sections of the Safari next Saturday.

They have urged Kenyans to use the KNRC to fine-tune their act ahead of the big one, from now henceforth, also a platform to discover and nurture the next generation of drivers in sync with what is happening elsewhere in the world.

Hyundai Motorsport unveiled 19-year-old Oliver Solberg, born at the sunset of the WRC Safari, in their WRC2 line up effective this year.

Solberg, the son of the 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg, has been unveiled to continuing with their long-term programme in the WRC having been pleased with his potentials behind the wheels of Skoda and Volkswagen Polo R5 cars.

Hyundai, like Toyota, are banking on young progenies with the Japanese manufacturer having settled on Kalle Rovanpera of Finland, also a son of another WRC driver - Harri Rovanpera.

This provides food for thought for local corporates who should adopt young homegrown drivers to create a following acceptable to the ever-growing car racing population amongst Millennials.

This will actualise the Safari legacy to rekindle the 90s’ golden era for indigenous drivers.

njengap@gmail.com