Abdul Sidi: Jim Heather-Hayes' memorial set for January

The family of the late Jim Heather-Hayes will hold a Memorial Service at the end of January 2023.

Heather-Hayes was cremated on Monday in the presence of his family members. The 75-year-old Rally icon passed away last week.

Trish Heather-Hayes had earlier sent the information of the funeral arrangement.

“The family will plan his memorial towards the end of January. We will release the information soon after we have planned the date,” Trish told Nation Sport.

***

Messages of condolences continue to be sent by some of his close friends and rally fans.

Maina Muturi, the former Chairman of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation, recalled the wonderful memories he shared with Jim Heather-Hayes.

“Jim and I worked together as KMSF Directors. He mentored and advised me on so many issues. He was instrumental in bringing KRDA on board and an endless list of so many other things,” Muturi told Nation Sport.

“His rallying days cannot be forgotten. He was a true icon and helped so many. And then his sense of humor was something else. We shall continue to celebrate Jim’s life. We must now accept and release him.

He was a true friend. When everyone was fighting me on KRDA, Jim supported me. I will miss his coffee at AMREF."

***

Jim Heather-Hayes tackled several Safari Rallies and finished quite a big number of them.

His best result was in the 1990 Safari Rally when he finished sixth overall. He was regularly navigated by Anton Levitan in a Subaru Legacy.

***

“Jimmy Heather-Hayes sold me that bombshell KJZ 134. I drove it for two rallies back home, but Jimmy Dean (RIP) still beat me. Hayes asked me why I bought that car if i couldn't drive it. He showed me how. He told me i was previously saving the car so much.

From then on, I won almost everything including four NRC titles consecutively. I can’t forget this kind support,” said Ugandan rally driver Jimmy Kabuleta

***

