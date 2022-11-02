Dear CS Ababu, slow is the fastest way to solve football impasse!

Congratulations Waziri Ababu Namwamba on your assumption of office.

A lot has happened since then including your swearing-in, and a successful handover by your predecessor Amina Mohamed.

I have to admit that I’m impressed by the oomph you have shown since taking over, not that I didn’t expect it but it vindicates my earlier assertion that you were the perfect fit for this job.

Your appearance at City Park Stadium (for local hockey league matches) and Uhuru Gardens (for the Standard Chartered Marathon) clearly show that you feel at home in this docket.

By the time you read this column, you’ll probably be preparing for your meeting with the 18 Kenyan Premier League clubs chairmen at your Maktaba Kuu office along Ngong Road.

Bwana Waziri, football is without doubt the most popular sport in the country and I know you are eager to solve the current football impasse in the country.

However, I’d like to urge you to exercise caution as you go about this thorny issue otherwise your good intentions could soon turn into regret.

You need to look no further than the efforts of your predecessor Amina, whose attempts to clean the mess in football ended up attracting loathe aimed at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee.

The same football stakeholders who cheered Amina when she disbanded FKF last year due to alleged misuse of funds ended up jeering the Transition Committee that was to restore order in the game.

Murina wange, the easiest route to end Kenya’s suspension by Fifa is by giving in to the demands of the international football governing body and reinstating Nick Mwendwa and his team.

Stakeholders, including the 18 chairmen you will meet in your office today, will push you to go down this route, and understandably so, given that the livelihood of players and coaches is at stake.

But beyond this clamour for benevolence, you need to ask yourself how we got into this mess and what can be done to avert a similar situation in future. You are a seasoned lawyer and know very well that FKF should operate within the Fifa statutes and Sports Act 2013.

As you discuss the formula for resumption of KPL and lifting of Fifa suspension today, let the law guide you because eventually you’ll be vindicated. It’s a tough balancing act that requires your undivided attention. Ignore the so-called ultimatums from Fifa until they officially reach your desk in writing.