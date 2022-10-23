Ababu Namwamba has sound vision to drive forward

Sports Cabinet Secretary nominee Ababu Namwamba was vetted this past week by Parliament and is waiting for approval. Why am I happy about this?

For one, the man earned my respect as being well knowledgeable in matters sports.

I will not use this space to say all that Bwana Ababu said concerning all the sports disciplines under his watch but I want to focus on what is close to my heart; football.

This is how this newspaper reported Ababu’s appearance before the vetting committee: Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary nominee Ababu Namwamba has promised to return Kenya to international football if his appointment is ratified by the National Assembly.

Namwamba, who was speaking during the vetting process by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Friday, said that his first task if he takes over, he will deal with the Fifa suspension imposed on the country in February by the World football governing body.

Kenya suspended

Kenya was suspended by Fifa from international football in February following the move by outgoing Sports CS Amina Mohamed to disband Football Kenya Federation on November 11 last year.

On the doping crisis that is threatening to taint the country’s image in the sporting world, Namwamba said he will get down to business immediately after he is confirmed and get to the root cause.

“We have rogue agents and I have reason to believe they may be part of a syndicate drawing our athletes into these doping cases,” he said.

“Should I be confirmed, I am determined to move with haste to start cleaning up this mess, starting with the Fifa ban. My first day in I’ll be on the phone with the Fifa president to lift the ban on Football Kenya Federation.”

Well, I hope the minister will be fast in calling the nabobs based in Switzerland who are running the football affairs of the world.

I want the ban lifted as soon as yesterday so we can continue enjoying our football. Players have suffered.

Coaches have suffered. Referees have been left gnashing their teeth. And sports writers like myself have been let wondering what next.

Bwana Waziri, make sure our football is back to where we belong. While at it, take a tough stand on snake oil merchants pretending to have our young players interest at heart only to leave them wallowing in misery.

Who knows? Maybe one day these very same young men and women will be playing in the highest platforms in the world. And they will be forever grateful to you sir. I wish you Godspeed.

Fans come first

As I pen off and as I have always said here, my fans deserve the first priority. The other day I wrote about Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier being a member of Freemasons and the amount of response that came from Gor Mahia fans because of that.

In response, Moses Libamba wrote back to me: “I have read your today’s K’Ogalo Corner with a lot of interest especially the heading. It reminded me of Roy Gachuhi on what makes Gor special far back in 1982.

“Those days there were no classes in Gor, it did not matter whether you come from Mathare, Korogocho, Westlands, Lavington or even Embakasi. What mattered to these people was Gor Mahia Football Club. They came and sung their hearts out on the praise of the team.

“One thing you should remind the current generation of fans is they should stop lamenting too much without action.

Do you recall change the name of community clubs by the government?. The war was not won by the Executive Committee of the club but members of the club specifically Orindi Rahuma Branch.

These people used to brainstorm over the issue until they found a solution. They won the battle for the club.”