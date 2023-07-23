A time is coming when fans will step in to protect our dear Gor

That we are a big club with a village football team mentality has never been in doubt.

However, taking this shamelessness to the international stage where Gor Mahia is now the laughing stock of its peers and minnows is a stretch too far.

That a club can leave some faceless and shameless cartels to hoist on it some players well past sell-by date, take the same club to football governing bodies and get a commission from the payments such dunderheads of players get is an act bordering on treason.

That we are now twiddling our thumbs looking and acting as clueless as we have always been is a case study into a group of dimwits given a big club to run, but without the brains to do so.

That to even imagine, conceive and accept the fact that we are Gor Mahia and we are stranded like a rudderless ship in a Pacific tornado is too painful an act.

What am I going on and on about? If you are up to speed on happenings, the continental football body CAF has chucked Gor Mahia out of its premier competition owing to a pay dispute between the club and some journeymen conmen around Gor Mahia brought in as players.

What we are now seeing are letters and letters. A letter from secretary- general Sam Ocholla. A letter from some gentleman whose name I can’t remember saying he is representing one of those “aggrieved” players, Sando Sando. A letter from Football Kenya Federation.

If letters would win a football tournament then by now Gor Mahia would be in the finals of a continental competition. With very huge prospects of lifting the diadem.

As it is, that is just a pipe dream and what we are having on our hands is that Gor Mahia officials have fumbled. Which is not news because we are used to them behaving that way.

My biggest question is, which gods of football did we ever wrong that we are punished by having people allergic to thinking at the helm of our beloved K’Ogalo?

Anyone with the IQ slightly above that of a Mogotio goat knew that we were facing the real and present threat of sanctions from CAF if the finances concerning the departed players were not put in order.

Hitherto, we have harped on the song “we have no money” from morn till eve of the following morn and the song got tiresome and irritating to the ear.

Then along came SportPesa with their sponsorship and what any third rate kiosk owner in your neck of the woods would have done is to settle the outstanding debts in good time.

Far be it removed from our honourable officials to engage their minds in thinking. They, like the proverbial ostrich, looked for the warmest and densest sand to stick their heads in and hope that it was a passing a cloud.

I have no love lost for the chaps running our football at Kandanda House but on this one I absolve the president Nick Mwendwa and his CEO Barry Otieno of any blame.

The federation has written a letter detailing the role it played in the whole saga and it was commendable.

I started attending Gor matches as a wee lad barely into my teens and saw how the fans of yore like Apingo Nyawawa used to mete out street justice to any official or player playing around with the sacrosanct brand that is Gor Mahia.