A Loeb, Ogier thriller awaits fans at Rally Portugal

Friendly or bitter rivalry sets apart motorsport from other sporting disciplines where teammates can become fierce opponents bordering on the absurd.

This scenario is expected to play out from tomorrow in Matosinhos when round four of the Vodafone FIA World Rally Championship Rally de Portugal gets underway under gravel conditions.

Nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier, who has won eight titles, will face off for the first time since the season-opening encounter in the French Alps.

Loeb, who has recently been less active, demonstrated the raw power of the all-new Ford Puma R1 Hybrid by beating his namesake and reigning world champion Ogier by 21 seconds in a Toyota Yaris.

This season, Loeb who will feature in select events, gave Ford a much-needed result booster as the UK-based company continues to face headwinds against Toyota Yaris Gazoo racing.

On a good day, both Sebastiens are unbeatable. None of them likes losing a fight.

As such, the reigning WRC Safari Rally champion Ogier finds himself in an unfamiliar territory as he is eighth in the drivers' standings. Loeb’s one-off victory puts him fourth, and within striking distance.

Loeb and Ogier are very good friends. But a fight between the two drivers always charges the air in any WRC event; from fellow competitors to fans alike. Their rivalry spices up an event and fires up the appetite for more, and better rides.

They may be in for a surprise or a wake up call from the new kid on the block, 21-year-old sensation Kalle Rovanpera. He has reclaimed Yaris’ winning ways with victories in Sweden and Croatia.

Rally Portugal, followed by Italy and subsequently the WRC Safari Rally in Kenya will create a scenario never seen recently. During the Group “B” era, men were separated from boys when cars were insanely powerful.

The newly introduced Hybrid car is significantly faster and the strongest since the 1986 WRC when the FIA decided to do away with those fire-breathing cars which were described as “too fast to race”.

The Hybrid with 515BHP compared to the WRC 1 of last year with (380BHP) combines a combustion engine and an electric motor.

It is built like a tank, and could finally produce a thoroughbred on drivers in the next couple of years. Will that be Rovanpera or age-mate Oliver Solberg or fast-rising Craig Breen, the two Sebastiens; Ott Tanak and the rest of the brigade? Only time will tell starting with the gravel stages of Portugal.

The WRC’s gravel season with the traditional setting of Portuguese is such a fresh welcome.

If the weather remains warm, Loeb will be part of a road-cleaning process which will help Ogier, whose Toyota is a further four cars back, gain better traction.