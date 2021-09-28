A Fifa World Cup every two years just does not make sense

From left: Fifa president Gianni Infantino, President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe during the Caf Executive Committee held in Kigali, Rwanda on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Fifa President Gianni Infantino has promised a decision on the matter by the end of 2021.
  • I oppose the proposal.

World football governing body Fifa has scheduled an online summit with the sport’s national bodies  to discuss holding a biennial World Cup.

