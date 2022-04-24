90 buses used for Afcon vanish: Corruption in Africa is legendary!

It is a given fact that Kenyan athletes break county, national, regional and international records almost on a daily basis. The records have become so commonplace that apart from journalists interested in athletics coverage, the man on the street is barely up to speed on who is the reigning champion in which distance.

Just as it should be and we are all happy as a nation. However, another area we are adept at but which the world somehow does not fully recognise our prowess is around the small matter of corruption in sports management. Even here we are champions.

That is why I read with a lot of amusement when reports surfaced that 90 buses used by the teams participating at the recently held Afcon in Cameroon have gone missing.

Did you get that right Abednego, a whooping 90 buses disappearing like 90 needles in a haystack, not to be seen?

This is how the Punch newspaper of neighbouring Nigeria reported the grand auto theft: Barely two months after the end of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, 89 new buses used to chauffeur the participating national teams, delegations, and other logistic teams have reportedly vanished.

The organising committee had reportedly purchased 90 buses to be used during the continental showpiece, however, only one of the buses has been seen, according to L’Anecdote, a Cameroonian daily.

The bus used by the host national team, Cameroon, was the only vehicle seen. It was retained to be used by the Indomitable Lions for their home games.

This development comes after reports surfaced that the Cameroonian government was yet to pay some of the workers of the 2021 Afcon.

As online commentators marveled at the brazen theft, those of us who have been around a little bit longer remember with a knowing wink the little matter of the man called Dick Berg who came to town ostensibly to market the 1987 All Africa Games.

The man promised millions, collected the cash and disappeared into thin air leaving behind a paltry Sh5 million amidst swirling allegations that brand new Mercedes Benzes purchased to ferry VIPs during the event had also been motored away by unknown characters.

Then there was the famous case of Eric Awori who conned Kenyans that he had driven a car in reverse from Nairobi to Mombasa. He then went ahead to claim he had driven a 24-wheel trailer from Mombasa to Nairobi.

The rule of the game in confidence tricking is that you quit while ahead of the game, a rule Awori seems to have forgotten. The man then lied to the whole nation that he had won a world championship reverse driving in far away in New Zealand. What sold him was that all the faxes sent on the event were traced to an office in Westlands, Nairobi. New Zealand indeed!

Fortunately, such tricks are impossible to pull on the football pitch and as Gor Mahia supporters we have been forced to wait patiently for our turn to win our matches. At times not fairly, as our noisy neighbours at the Ingwe Den are wont to say.

We have heard of cases of match fixing, probably the 1986 derby pitting us against AFC Leopards remaining at the top of the list. In that match played in the first week of September, Gor Mahia was leading 2-0 at half time thanks to Sammy Onyango Jogoo’s double and K’Ogalo fans were sure of massacring the hapless Ingwe.