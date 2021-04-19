4-4-Football Takes

When the roll of great managers to ever grace the world’s beautiful game is called, for sure Jose’s name will be among them.

If you do not know what this man has achieved, then surely you must be living under a rock.

From winning the Champions League with Porto to a historic treble with Internazionale, this man has done it all.

The list of the clubs he has managed is amazing among them Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and as of Monday, Tottenham Hotspur.

I do not know about you but that is a pretty good resume. In that time he has won major honors including three Premier League titles and the La Liga top division, but for all his highs, there have been lows and truth be told, the lows are staggering.

He has had his best league-winning seasons with Chelsea, but this is the club from which he has been fired twice.

After his recent tenure at Stamford Bridge, Jose joined Manchester United who he led to a second-place finish in 2018 behind the blistering Centurions of Pep Guardiola – a feat he terms to be the greatest he could achieve with that team.

The next season was one to forget losing spectacularly to Tottenham where he gave us his ‘Three-Nil’ tirade (look it up its comedic gold) before a 3-1 drubbing at Anfield eventually got him the sack.

After a brief foyer into punditry, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy threw him a lifeline, bringing him in to replace Mauricio Pochettino. Jose’s impact was instant.

He kicked a sorry Spurs side into gear and got them revving again, revitalised golden-boy Dele Alli and brought to the fore young talent in Japhet Tanganga.

He was smiling, in good-spirits and now went by ‘the Humble One’. Tottenham were back, and so was he and the mood around the club was that now, Tottenham could finally challenge.

Those days are quickly becoming a distant memory.

After an embarrassing defeat at home to Manchester United and an unimpressive draw at Everton, Tottenham now languish in an unfamiliar seventh position in the league, five points off the Champions League places.

The manager is prickly, quick to shift blame to others and showing an appetite for bickering and petty spats.

This might have been fun when he was a serial winner, now not so much.

The career of bright star Dele Alli looks dead in the water, having alienated him more and more as time went on.

To compound to the many problems, his defence is leaky, the midfield is ragged and on the back of a spectacular bottle-job in the Europa League to Dinamo Zagreb, Spurs look headed for a trophy-less season. Again.

That is unless they can conjure up a win at Wembley for the Carabao Cup which, against Pep Guardiola’s City calvary, is going to be a herculean task.

This squabbling for scraps is a far cry for a team that in 2019 were competing for the biggest prize in club football and an even farther fall from grace for their manager.

Many, including Spurs themselves, may wonder where the rain started beating them, but one thing is clear, it is pouring in North London. Pouring hard and if it goes on like this, the roof is sure to come crashing down.

In times of crises like these, what is needed more than anything is else is deep reflection, keen observation and swift action.

It may not be a clear observation but it is a highly probable one that frankly, whiny Jose might just not be the Special One anymore.

Tired, rigid and unwilling to change. A figurehead of the old football tactics.

Painful, but true. It may be a hard pill to swallow for Daniel Levy, who having pushed all his chips to the middle of the table, might have expected more from his manager and his team, but one cannot shake off the feeling that maybe he made a mistake and there is no shame in admitting that.

Levy held onto the hope that maybe Jose was the one to get Spurs over the hump and lead them to the promise land, we all did, but instead they went tumbling backwards.

Kenny Rogers famously said that you’ve got to know when to hold on and when to fold up.

Know when to walk away, and when to run. Daniel, I hope you were listening!

*****************************

I love the Premier League. We all do. I mean why shouldn’t we?

It’s the world’s top league competition. It boasts of the world’s best players and best managers.

The best clubs and the best fans. What makes the Premier League so special though, I believe, is the story-lines.

There is rarely any certainty in this league, every match day and match-up being stark contrasts from the last. Those who are up today, are down tomorrow.

The strong are felled and those perceived to be weak sometimes awe us all by beating those touted to be better than them – just look at Leicester in 2016. There are no handouts in this league, no givens.

The prizes are always up for grabs and the chase for them is always on – going up to the very last day and this season, like many before it, might just need the very last day for most of its affairs to be sorted out.

The title will be coming to Manchester, that I guarantee you. What I do not dare predict, is the colour of the ribbons on the trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s men are currently in the driving seat of the league, having dusted off early-season cobwebs to go on a blistering run of form in 2021 to put themselves ahead of the pack.

They are eight points ahead of Ole’s Red Devils, who themselves are on a tear churning out win after win.

For most of the last few months, City have been called run-away leaders and champions-in-waiting.

Those names are still true for a brilliant side that keeps dazzling every time they take the field, but with 18 points still to play for, they are not in the clear just yet.

Manchester United seem to have hit a fine groove of form and just at the right time as well. They are firing on all cylinders, dispatching opponents left right and center.

They seem to have shaken-off their over-reliance on Bruno Fernandes, as young Mason Greenwood and deadly Edison Cavani keep delivering the goods for Ole’s men.

The task ahead of them is daunting, but not impossible. Mathematically they are still in it and they find themselves in a similar position to their crosstown rivals in 2012.

Eight points behind with six games to go.

They have the players for it, and Ole has come into his own as a manager – they are the real deal and should have Manchester City looking nervously over their shoulder.

With very winnable games and potential banana skins for both challengers, this is going to be a shoot-out for the title. Take that to the bank.

While the top two slug it out for top honours, the chasing pack will be looking to the remaining two slots for automatic Champions League qualification.

It is a crowded room with six contenders with only seven points separating third-placed Leicester and Everton in eighth, although some of those still have a game in hand to play.

Former champions Leicester look to be struggling, with injuries and indiscipline issues, and are in a poor run of form.

This will definitely excite the chasing pack in West Ham who have been imperious although cannot seem to shake off the affliction of losing big-leads.

This is surely a concern for them, and for their opponents, this defensive frailty would definitely get tongues wagging.

Chelsea’s resurrection has been there for all to see.

Since Thomas Tuchel took the reins at the Bridge, it has been nothing but good results.

The change in management was surely welcome. Chelsea are two points behind Leicester, and buoyed by their recent win over City, albeit in the FA Cup, should be feeling pretty confident about themselves.

Whether their European adventures may prove detrimental to this fight remains to be seen, but expect them to be in it right to the end.

Outgoing champions Liverpool have endured a torrid time. Injuries to key players and big losses at Anfield that had previously looked impregnable took a toll on their confidence and they faltered.

They have steadied the ship in recent weeks though, and the quality of the team and the manager is too great to discount them. They will be coming.

For Tottenham, a top four finish would be a welcome result for a season that has been wildly disappointing.

Despite the return of Gareth Bale and the addition of Matt Doherty and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, their results have left little to be desired.

Great performances from talisman Harry Kane and Son Hueng-Min have kept them in the thick of things but with Kane limping off recently against Everton, it’s going to take everyone to bring this one home.

Everton, who at one point led the league, have also faltered through the season.

They find themselves eighth, six points off the automatic qualification places.

They have shown impressive quality, and if they can get it together for this last part of the season, maybe they can just pull it off. What a result that would be for Ancelotti.

The relegation battle might also bring with it twists and tales. Sheffield United, who had a flying season last year, have already dropped into the Championship for next season.

West Brom and Fulham find themselves nine and six points from safety respectively, with Fulham suffering heartbreak at the Emirates as a last-minute Nketiah goal denied them three points.

Above them Newcastle, Brighton and Burnley are all separated by two points and all it takes is a couple of bad games before they join the relegation party below them.

From here on, every point matters.

Every minute of every game. Every kick of the ball. It promises to be a nail-biter, with dozens of permutations and infinite possibilities for each club.

If you thought it was over with, I have news for you, not in the slightest. These remaining games will be blockbusters, and we will be taken on a roller coaster ride of emotions.

It will be a sprint to the finish, a dazzling affair and we will have our hearts in our mouths every step of the way. Trust me when I tell you, you wouldn’t want it any other way.

Strap in, throw your favourite jersey on and get ready as the best league in the world take centre-stage.

You will be lucky to count yourself as one who witnessed it because frankly, it promises to be an unforgettable show.