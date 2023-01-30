2023 KNRC zooms off in Machakos

The opening round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) event will be staged this weekend in Machakos.

Tuta Mionki will be the Clerk of the Course, while Phineas Kimathi will be in charge as the Event Director and Helen Shiri will be the Club Steward.

Three Competitive Stages will be repeated twice. The total distance will be 154.82 kms, while Transport Distance will be 28.98 kms.

The Longest Competitive Stage will be the Phill/Lisa Farm of 30.58kms. The shortest stage will be the Spectator Stage of 6kms.

The Spectator Stage will kick off the rally from the People’s Park in Machakos on Sunday morning at 8am.

The official Reconnaissance of the route of the rally will be done on Saturday, while Scrutineering of the rally cars also take place on the same day.

The 2023 Tanzania National Rally Championship Calendar: 13-14 May Rally Of Iringa (IMSC), 10-11 June Rally Of Tanga (MUMC), 21-23 July Rally Of Tanzania (ARC), 02-03 Sep Rally Of Morogoro (MURC) and 20-23 Oct Rally Of Arusha (AMSC).

Overall champion points in the Kenya National Rally Championship are awarded as following: 1st-30pts, 2nd - 24, 3rd -21, 4th-19, 5th-17, 6th-15, 7th-13, 8th-11, 9th-9, 10th-7, 11th-5, 12th-4, 13th-3,14th-2, and Finishers 1 point each.

Rules governed by KMSF cover the following series:

Kenya National Rally Championship, National Raid Rally Championship, National Autocross Championship, National Karting Championship, National Tarmac Championship and National 4x4 Championship.

