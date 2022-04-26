2022 Safari Rally to tout its commercial value today

It’s all systems go for the 2022 WRC Safari Rally, now regarded as the most tele- visually attractive event in the series.

Numbers don’t lie as seen last year when the Safari registered the highest impressions vis-a-vis the other series on social media with 442million people following the event on blogs, Facebook and live streaming, according to the WRC Promoter, the commercial rights holder of the championship.

A 19-second clip of Katsuta Takamoto doing 179kph in Soysambu Conservancy stage became a sensational hit on YouTube, reaching 14 million views, and still counting.

We watched thousands at the Shakedown stage in Croatia last Thursday but these numbers were nowhere near the crowd at last year’s Safari Rally’s similar stage at Ndulele, traditionally designed for top drivers to test their machines.

In addition, the Safari is expected to attract an avalanche of foreign tourists in a world of reduced Covid-19 restrictions.

Every petrol-head wants to come to Kenya inspired by the images of wildlife teeming in Soysambu and Kedong Savannah.

Deadlines have been achieved with entries opening last week after meticulous planning by the engine behind the event, namely Clerk of Course Gurvir Bhabra, Nazir Yakub, George Mwangi and Anwar Sidi.

Media accreditation opened on April 18 and closes on June 1. Already 157 international journalists have been invited by the International Motorsport Federation (FIA) compared to 20 slots put aside for local media.

The WRC Safari secretariat has organised a stakeholder’s breakfast meeting on Friday at Ole Sereni Hotel to actualise the dream that is the Safari as the ideal vehicle to promote brands.

Toyota Kenya, for example inked a Sh31 million sponsorship deal. The ripple effect includes direct sales for the company using the limited edition Safari Rally Toyota Hilux. The company has already sold 15 units since September.

The event’s official carrier Kenya Airways is achieving penetration and traction even in virgin destinations in Scandinavia through the efforts of junior duo of McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni, racing under the FIA Rally Star Programme.

Their other sponsor Safaricom registered over 30,000 new users in last year’s Safari in Naivasha area.

NTV, as the official local broadcaster will beam the action live from a production shot on location, edited in London and distributed worldwide, in real time by the WRC Promoter.

Ugandan drivers are warming up for the Safari with tens of thousands of fans planning early to cross Malaba border.

It is harvest time for Nakuru County with yappies heading to Naivasha or “Vasha” as they like calling this sleepy town, 91km west of the capital Nairobi.

Unfortunately the county government of Nakuru does not seem to realise the significance of the Safari as an economic stimulant.

Politics has taken over with aspirants grabbing all roadside billboards when they should be piggy- back riding on the Safari, Africa’s foremost annual sporting event

Companies can redeem their marketing goals by being associated with the Safari as KCB Bank, Safaricom and Toyota Kenya have realised.

As WRC Safari Rally head of marketing Biko Gwendo reasons, let as all meet at Ole Sereni for an insight of the commercial value of the Safari on Friday.