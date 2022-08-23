Memories are made of these: 2022 Qatar World Cup promises to be like no other

There are exactly 88 days to go to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The football World Cup is easily the greatest single sport event on the globe, watched by billions every four years it is held.

The 100 days countdown to the first edition of the tournament in the Middle East, and if you like, the Arab world, commenced on August 12.

Curiously, nothing much about the countdown was reported in the Kenyan media then as all attention was on the counting of votes following presidential elections three days earlier.

General elections in Kenya are like a virulent flu that catches the entire nation.

Nothing much else happens as people -- emotions stretched to the limit, await the outcome.

Now we have another three weeks of a presidential petition in the Supreme Court to occupy the distraught Kenyan mind.

Even so, we genuinely love football and although Harambee Stars did not qualify for the Qatar finals, Kenyans are no doubt keenly following the build-up to the quadrennial football spectacle.

Qatar has promised a “once-in-a-life-time” experience to all the fans who will attend the World Cup.

This will be the most compact World Cup ever held with venues all within a 34-kilometre radius of central Doha.

This makes it possible for fans to watch even two matches in a day.

There will also be minimal travel for teams during the duration of the tournament.

In fact, according to Fifa, all the 32 teams have already secured their training bases in Qatar that they will use for as long as they survive in the competition.

Since they were awarded the right to host the World Cup 12 years ago, Qatar have done a remarkable job of infrastructure development including building seven brand new, futuristic stadiums in addition to redeveloping the 45,000-capacity Khalifa International Stadium, which was originally constructed in 1976.

The eight venues may be the fewest in a World Cup since 1978 in Argentina, but they promise to give the world football family an unforgettable experience.

To mark the 100 days countdown, Fifa via their official website fifa.com started serving precious memories in small drips, of one a day, to make you want to return for more.

With their treasure trove of video material, the world football governing body is unleashing the play, the action, the drama that so made the world love the, well, World Cup.

On the 100th day to go, they aptly shared “Maradona’s goal of the century”. Who can forget that brilliant individual goal by Amando, almost beating the entire England team from halfway the field to score in their 1986 quarter-final match at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

I almost get goose pimples watching that goal, voted “Fifa’s World Cup Goal of the Century”.

On the 99th day to go, Fifa unleashed the first goal scored in the first World Cup to be held in Africa.

And how fitting that strike, a bolt of a shot, was made by a South African, Siphiwe Tshabalala, against Mexico in their 2010 group meeting that ended 1-1.

The World Cup coming to Africa for the first time was a big deal, and even though South Africa was the host country, we Africans felt it was our tournament too.

I honestly cared less about Bafana Bafana’s performance as they tumbled out in the preliminary stage.

I, however, felt the pain of a very capable Ghana getting eliminated in the quarters by a cynical Uruguayan side.

I advise all to go to the Fifa official website as the countdown continues. The World Cup material there is priceless.

I also have several World Cup cherished moments buried in the recess of my brain.

My best is that of Cameroon’s indomitable charge at the 1990 edition in Italy.

I was then a secondary school boarding student somewhere in Nairobi County.

We told the school head then, in no uncertain terms, that we must watch the World Cup matches live on television or else…In the end, we were allowed to watch, but after our evening preps.

Roger Milla, Omam-Biyick, Emmanuel Kunde, Benjamin Massing, Emile Mbouh, Louis Mfede, Sephen Tawtaw, Cyrille Makanaki et al.

I can still recite that great lineup that powered the Indomitable Lions to the quarter-finals, a first for an African nation then.

I will never forget how two Gary Lineker penalties ended "our" campaign.

However, it was a proud achievement by Cameroon and Africa.

I am sure many Kenyans have many memories of the greatest football bonanza in the world, and as the days to the big kick off inexorably reduce, and after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Supreme Court matters are settled, they will, inevitably, catch the World Cup fever.

Doha is just 5hr 30min from Nairobi by air. Four-day, two-match packages can be obtained for around $2,000 (about Sh239,620 to $3,000 (Sh359,430).

This World Cup promises to be like no other. I cannot wait.