2021 Rally Raid season up and running, finally

The opening round of the 2021 Kenyan National Rally Raid was held last weekend in Lake Bogoria region, organised by the Rift Valley Motor and Sports Club.

It attracted nine cars and five bikes with Clerk of the Course Harry Sagoo having put up a route covering 135 kilometres on each day (Saturday and Sunday).

Races started within Lake Bogoria Spa Hotel and the route took the competitors through Mugurin, Mogotio and back to Lake Bogoria.

Well known Kenya National Rally Championship navigator, Riyaz Ismail, was among the competitors in the opening round of the series.

“We managed to finish the race, though on Day One we had electrical issues and lost about an hour and half repairing the car in the stage,” he said. “RVMSC put up a good event. Though distances were long, the scenic route which was made up of long fast flowing roads, dry river beds, uphill and downhill winding rocky roads and tricky navigation through bushy tracks tested the endurance’s of the machines and competitors.’’

The club will hold further events as follows: Raid 2 (1/2 May), Raid 3 (25/25 July) and Raid 4 (11/12 September).

Last weekend’s provisional results:

Prototype: 1. Mark Glen/Robbie Calder 3:58:49.00; 2. Ross Field/ Quentin Savage 4:16:17.00; 3. Balraj Matharu/Olivier L. 4:20:34.00; Modified: 1. Ian Duncan/Jaspal Matharu 4:01:22.00; 2. Rodgers/ Ameet Matharu 4:43:39.00; 3. Oost Zuurbier/ Jaco Koppen 6:21:53.00; 4. Sarfaraz Yakub/Riyaz Ismail 6:37:25.00.

The Safari Rally will use Status Awareness Systems (SAS) as the Timing, Tracking and Connectivity Technology partners for this year’s round of the 2021 World Rally Championship.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) and SAS have signed a deal for the latter to support all the rounds of the 2021 WRC events.

SAS have pledged safety product RallySafe, an innovative rally management system, to the FIA for the World Rally Championship.

The Rift Valley Motor and Sports Club is in top gear as it prepares to open the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship season with its event on the weekend of February 20 and 21.

The Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally has been postponed to a later date due to Covid-19. The Equator Rally of Kenya will, therefore, be the second round of the 2021 Africa Rally Championship since round one was done in 2020 in Cote d’ Ivoire before the outbreak of Covid-19.

Kenya’s Equator Rally is among the six countries selected as part of the 2021 African Rally Championship.

The Equator Rally will be staged from April 23 to 25, followed by Tanzania (July 25, 26), Uganda (August 20-22), Zambia (September 24-26) and South Africa (November 5, 6).

