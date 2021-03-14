Work cut out for new CAF boss

President of the CAF Patrice Motsepe (centre) is pictured during a break at the 43rd CAF General Assembly, on March 12,2021, in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The main thing killing CAF is corruption, and we do hope that this new man who is also rated as Africa’s ninth richest person is not going there seeking wealth!
  • We hope he’ll seek broadcasting contracts for Africa, even if it means reducing teams in national leagues; that he’ll zone the continent logically so that broke teams don’t travel far to honour matches, that he’ll  attract corporate sponsorship! We wish him well . Welcome Dr  Patrice Motsepe.

On Friday last week, South Africa’s Dr Patrice Motsepe was elected Confederation of African Football (CAF) president.  

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina appoints Cricket Kenya normalisation Committee

  2. Absa Bank Kenya pumps in Sh30 million for golf tourneys

  3. Caf Champs League: Simba beat Merrikh to inch closer to quarters

  4. Ulinzi Stars first FKF-PL team to take Covid-19 jab

  5. Africa must win World Cup soon, says new CAF boss

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.