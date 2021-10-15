‘Sneaky’ Mwendwa’s annoying lie on ‘lack of talent in Kenya’

FKF President Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists during the unveiling of the FKF-Premier League trophy on July 29, 2021 at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Omondi

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • And so early this week, after Mali hammered the final nail on our national team’s coffin, FKF President Nick Mwendwa loudly announced his Damascus moment on national television.

It was bound to happen. Someone, something, anything – other than Football Kenya Federation (FKF) – had to take the blame for Harambee Stars’ calamitous exit in the running for that elusive ticket to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.