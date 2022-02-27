'New sheriff' Kimani can propel Bandari to greater heights

Andre Cassa Mbungo

Bandari coach Andre Cassa Mbungo (second right) hands over the reins to assistant coach Anthony Kimani in Mombasa. Mbungo has parted ways with the clubs.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Steven Heywood

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The boys were hungry for success under Rwandan coach Cassa Mbungo, but that never happened and he was fired.
  • Youthful coach Anthony "Modo" Kimani has stepped up to the plate.  The ball is in his court; he is required to turn the club’s dwindling fortunes.

Once, there was a time when football in the coastal region had died and all hope of a successful sport was left to the swimmers who also failed to provide the much-needed sporting glory to the satisfaction of fans in the region. 

