'New sheriff' Kimani can propel Bandari to greater heights

Once, there was a time when football in the coastal region had died and all hope of a successful sport was left to the swimmers who also failed to provide the much-needed sporting glory to the satisfaction of fans in the region.

Those are the dark days when all that coloured Mombasa was just the beaches and fun.

Once, there was an untapped potential of local footballers, but no one had the energy and vigour to rise and provide the coastal region with the right perspective of it being a powerhouse in sports.

That was back then. A few years ago a local team, out of nowhere, was in the SportPesa Super Cup final, having dethroned giants Simba and Gor Mahia in its long list of victims on its path to glory and pride as a rising star in the Kenyan football franchise.

Yes, that team was Bandari — the coastal people's pride. From humble beginnings, the team had slowly risen to become a strong opponent and made its mark in continental football in Sudan after dethroning the Nomads of Sudan Al Ahly Shendi.

In its continued hunt for glory, Bandari did the impossible by beating a Tunisian side at home, yes, the local boys managed to grab a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup by kicking out the Tunisian Cup champions USB en Guardane on home turf.

There was a time when Bandari swept aside opponents that stood on their path to glory with ease.

This was the time they hit the most feared team in Kenyan history, Gor Mahia, to register a seven-game unbeaten run. Then in 2019, Bandari made history by winning the GOtv Shield.

From then on, there have been ups and downs in the club. The lads have managed to finish in the top three in the Kenyan Premier League in the past five years.

The boys were hungry for success under Rwandan coach Cassa Mbungo, but that never happened and he was fired.