Nakuru Rally recce now a day earlier on Friday

Ian Duncan, navigated by Antony Nielsen, in an Rover Vitesse tackle a wet section in Monduli around Arusha in Tanzania during day two of the East African Safari Classic Rally on November 29, 2019.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Mombasa-based Paras Pandya and his nephew Falqun Pandya will be tackling the rally. “I am happy the calendar has resumed and we hope it stays that way.
  • However, the one year out has given us time to focus on work and family more. We look forward to 2021 season and what it shall bring,” said Falqun while speaking to Nation Sport.

The KCB Nakuru Rally will kick off on Friday with the official reconnaissance of the route and scrutineering of the rally cars at the Soysambu circuit.

