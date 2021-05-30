‘K’Ogalo’s rivals should write them off at their own peril

This afternoon the greatest, most successful and most followed club in Kenya Gor Mahia takes on Wazito FC in the FKF Premier League.

It is definitely going to be an exciting match because while Wazito boasts of a good squad, Gor Mahia has a good history covering for them and in many instances in the past this historical advantage has come to be the real decider in our matches.

Probably the team with the deepest pockets in the FKF Premier League apart from the corporate sponsored ones like Tusker and Bandari, Wazito managed to buy players with a big name; they have a name that can cause fear to any team that does not know them, but the only heavy thing about this team is their name...nothing much.

On the other hand, Gor Mahia have been on a good run in form since the return of sporting activities and the results are there for all to see.

We beat City Stars, followed it up with victory over Sofapaka and last Thursday we beat Vihiga United.

The good thing about the last two results is we have beaten teams that beat us in our previous meetings.

Sofapaka collected three points off us in the last meeting last season and Vihiga United handed us a humiliating defeat in our first leg meeting this season.

As the K’Ogalo Nation we came to accept the fact that we had one of the worst starts to a season as the league began.

We have lost some matches which under normal circumstances should have been a walk in the park. We lost and donated points to Vihiga, Nzoia also made a mince meat of us

We have also been beaten by Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya Commercial Bank and Tusker. These are six games lost, 18 points dropped.

This was our darkest ever run in the beginning of the league and if my memory serves me right over the last eight years, I cannot remember the last time we dropped such a number of points even before finishing the first leg.

Granted, we have had our own internal issues, but as the coach said , we have found our stability.

To quote our coach Manuel Carlos Vaz Pinto, our opponents should dismiss our title challenge at their own peril

This is what the coach said; “We started the season very shaky. We lost games we should have won, but now we have won three in a row and I am happy with the way we are playing.”

“The past is behind us. We dropped very valuable points but we sat down and did a stock take of our performance. We now know what we need to do in our chase.”

“From the way we are now playing, I think we have the confidence to face any opponent.”

“Our opponents should write us off at their own peril.”

Now I hope Wazito and others including our sworn enemies AFC Leopards have got the message right.

The husband of teams has got his groove back. Be very afraid. Meanwhile my belated happy birthday wishes to coach Sammy Pamzo Omollo.

josephmboyaa@gmail.com