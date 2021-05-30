‘K’Ogalo’s rivals should write them off at their own peril

Gor Mahia's Geoffrey Ochieng (right) shields the ball away from Congo Boys FC's Shaffi Sudi during their Betway Cup Round of 64 match at KPA Mbaraki Grounds in Mombasa on May 23, 2021. Gor won 3-0.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • Now I hope Wazito and others including our sworn enemies AFC Leopards have got the message right.
  • The husband of teams has got his groove back. Be very afraid. Meanwhile my belated happy birthday wishes to coach Sammy Pamzo Omollo.

This afternoon the greatest, most successful and most followed club in Kenya Gor Mahia takes on Wazito FC in the FKF Premier League.

