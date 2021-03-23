How KPA, other government agencies spared us the blushes

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) with Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed at the close of the Magical Kenya Open golf championship at the Karen Country Club on March 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool Ministry of Sports

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nonetheless, all’s well that ends well, and it was professional of the European Tour to offer an apology, applauding the efficiency at our port in the process.
  • And, as CS Amina said yesterday, apologies accepted! Let’s now sit back, relax and enjoy four days of live broadcast from the Karen Country Club. Because the beautiful course is out of bounds for spectators, anyway, owing to strict, Covid-19 protocols.

On Monday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed accepted an apology from the European Tour following last weekend’s erratic live television coverage of the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship at Karen.

