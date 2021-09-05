'Ghost' cost us victory against Uganda due to poor selection

Jacob "Ghost" Mulee (right) gives instructions to midfielder Jackson Macharia

Kenya's Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee (right) gives instructions to midfielder Jackson Macharia during their Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers match against Uganda at Nyayo national Stadium in Nairobi on September 02, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is badly to blame for our dismal performance in international matches for not putting the team in camp early enough.
  • The federation should reflect on what has gone wrong and how to eliminate that disappointment.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee only has himself to blame for his failure to beat Uganda Cranes in their Group "E" 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier that ended in a barren draw last week.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.