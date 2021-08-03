Sex toys to tea: Taiwan celebrity loses China endorsements in Olympic row

Lee Yang

Taiwan's Lee Yang (L) and Taiwan's Wang Chi-lin celebrate winning their men's doubles badminton semi-final match against Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Indonesia's Hendra Setiawan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pedro Pardo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pop diva A-Mei was famously blacklisted by China for several years after she sang Taiwan's national anthem at a 2000 presidential inauguration.
  • Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics in early 2022. Last week, the International Olympic Committee confirmed both Taiwan and Hong Kong -- the Chinese territory which has come under a sustained crackdown on freedoms -- remained eligible to send teams.

Taipei

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.