Taekwondo coach Murangu dumped from Olympics team

Taekwondo exponent Faith Ogallo (centre) poses after fitting Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina (left) and South Korean ambassador to Kenya, Choi Yeonghan (right) with head gear that was part of the equipment worth Sh2 million donated by South Korean government to the national taekwondo team at Maktaba Kuu, Nairobi on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Murangu told Nation Sport on Friday that he will file contempt of court against NOC-K, should he fail to travel with the team  today. 
  • “NOC-K said that we wait for the tribunal decision but they have since failed to comply with it. If they deny me a chance to travel with the team to Japan, I will go back to the SDT and file for contempt of court,” said Murangu.

National taekwondo team coach Linus Murangu was Sunday left out of team that left the country for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.