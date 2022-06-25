Swimming: Sheikh siblings star in national competition in Mombasa

Duini Caffini of Bandari SC set a new Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) record during the first day of Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) National Championship at Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa on Saturday.

Fourteen-year-old Duini won the girls 14-15 years 50 metres breaststroke event in a CASA record time of 36.83 seconds, breaking the previous time of 38.43 set by Diya Shah at Aga Khan Academy swimming pool on May 29, 2015.

Bandari SC coach Fakhry Mansoor was impressed with Duini's performance and tipped her for a bright future in the sport. “I know Duini will become one of top country swimmers,” said Mansoor.

Mombasa Aquatic swimmer, 16-year-old Lubaina Islam Ali also starred during the day when she won two gold medals in girls 16 years and over 100m butterfly and 400m individual medley events returning 1:06.20 and 5:18.33 respectively. She was the only participant in the 400m Individual Medley.

In 100m butterfly category, Lubaina was followed by Victoria Okumu (1:09.25) of Braeburn SC while Maria Bianchi (1:09.35) of Blue Ocean finished third.

Sixteen-year-old Bianchi of Blue Ocean SC made a good start in the championship by winning a gold medal in the 200m breaststroke category for girls aged 16 and over, returning 2:54.14.

Victoria Okumu,17, of Nairobi’s Braeburn SC took the girls 16 years and over title in 2:35.70. She was the only participant in that age category.

It was a good day for two Bandari SC swimmers - Mohamed Sheikh and his younger sister Amina Sheikh. Amina won five gold medals while her elder brother Mohamed took home three gold medals.

Amina emerged the winner of the 10-11 years 200m breaststroke in 3:21.59 and 50m breaststroke in 41.29. She also won gold in 200m freestyle relay, 200m medley mixed relay and 400m freestyle relay.

Mohamed emerged victorious in the 14-15 years boys' 200m breaststroke (2: 45.96), 50 meters breaststroke (33.00) and the 200m freestyle relay gold medal.

Poseidon SC swimmers from Nairobi, Chikashi Nakano and teammate Yannick Kamphuis dominated the 1,500m freestyle for boys 12-13 years as they clocked 19:37.30 and 19:51.26 to win gold and silver medals. The bronze medal went to Bandari’s Mahin Patel who timed 24:11.41.