Swimming: Imperious Tugi sets three records in Mombasa

Tugi Mwige of Mombasa Aquatics Sunday returned two minutes 34.60 seconds to set three new Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) records in the girls' 14-15 years 200 meters backstroke event at Aga Khan Academy.

In the Mixed Levels and Relays event, 15-year-old Tugi’s new time bettered the previous record time of 2:35.22 held by her sister, Gakenia Mwige set at the same pool on December 11, 2019.

Tugi said she was happy to have set new CASA records and is aiming to better her national record time.

“I want to work hard and train more to win the CASA 100m backstroke record and in future try to win national events in record times,” she said.

Tugi also won the 50m backstroke after clocking 34.63 prior to helping her team of Joy Aleyo, Ilhaam Hassanali and Lubaina Islam Ali win the 800m freestyle relay event.

Eleven-year-old Amina Sheikh of Bandari SC who won the girls' 11 years 50m backstroke in a time of 43.55 and 100m backstroke in 1:29.87.

Bandari SC made it a 1-2-3 in the boys' 12-13 years 50m butterfly where Igbaal Bayusuf finished first in 33.51, followed by team mates Khunays Khuweylid and Jake Trento who returned 35.08 and 36.28 respectively.

The same swimmers finished in the same order during the boys' 12-13 years 100m freestyle. Bayusuf clocked 1:07.41, Khuweylid 1:07.69 and Trento 1:11.33.

Mombasa Parents SC dominated the boys' 12-13 years 50m butterfly where Shannon Darren, Keith Ngui and Kellan Okello finished in that order by timing 46.09, 49.20 and 1:02.59.