Swimming: Etham School, SOS Academy shine in gala

Etham School and SOS Academy were crowned best girls' and boys' team during the interschool swimming gala held at the Rupaz Fun and Fitness Centre in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Saturday.

The gala attracted over 20 primary schools which competed in various categories.

Etham scored 189 points ahead of Gulab Lochab Academy who scored 146 points while Nova School was in third place with 62 points.

In the boys' category, SOS Academy scored 250 ahead of Etham Academy who had 133 points, while Gulab Lochab Academy was third having with 104 points.

According to Linet Ochieng, an administrator at the Rupaz Fun and Fitness Centre, the event was organised to promote the sport in the athletics-rich region.

She revealed that a number of kids have shown tremendous improvement.

“Since we started training small kids, we have seen talent and with this kind of exposure, we are going to build world beaters also in swimming. The sport has been hard for many to participate in because there was no good swimming facility, but going forward we are going to see them excelling,” said Ochieng.

The event according to the organisers shall be annual and they expect more schools to come on board.

“Such events will produce Olympians in future and I would like to urge schools to embrace the chance and sharpen the kids ahead of various events. We are confident that through our specialists who have been handling them, they will be able to perform well,” she added.