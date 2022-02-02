Star-studded KCB finally hope to end league drought

Edith Wisa

KCB women's volleyball team players Edith Wisa (centre) and Mercy Moim (left) during their training session at KCB Sports Club, Nairobi on February 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, Kenya women's team coach Paul Bitok will vie for the first vice chairman position in the forthcoming KVF elections scheduled for June.
  • "I have done enough in the coaching department and I want to carry the same energy and gusto to the national office. The World Championship to be co-hosted in Netherlands and Poland in August respectively will be my last assignment," revealed Bitok, who is also the KCB Technical Director.

KCB women's team hope to get it right this season after they flopped in the two previous editions of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.