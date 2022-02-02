Star-studded KCB finally hope to end league drought

KCB women's team hope to get it right this season after they flopped in the two previous editions of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League.

KCB will start their title campaign against newcomers Vihiga County on Sunday during the third leg of the league at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall, Mombasa County.

KCB coach Japtheth Munala conceded that he had a good squad that could have won league titles with ease previously, but things didn't work out.

KCB boast of Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim, middle blocker Edith Wisa, left attacker duo of Leoninda Kasaya and Noel Noel Murambi, right attacker Sharon Chepchumba and middle blocker Violet Makuto, but the team finished second behind champions Kenya Prisons in the last two consecutive seasons.

Makuto and Murambi have since crossed over to Kenya Pipeline.

"I had a formidable side and expectations were high, but this time round we want to start afresh.

We have lost two players- Makuto and Murambi to Pipeline- but we have equally signed other players and I must admit this is a more blended team and I'm optimistic of a better ending," said Munala during Wednesday afternoon's training session at the KCB Sports Club Ruaraka in Nairobi.

The bankers have signed setter Faith Imodia and left attacker Marion Indeche from Directorate of Criminal Investigations, as well as middle blocker Belinda Barasa from Kenya Pipeline and promising left attacker Sarah Namisi from Kesagon Secondary School.

Munala was worried about the middle department after Makuto decamped to Pipeline, but was quick to note he has found a working formula.

"All other positions are ok, although I had reservations previously on the middle position. But all things are falling in place now and we are ready to face our opponents this weekend and the league altogether," said Munala, who doubles up as the Kenya women's team assistant coach.

"We have little knowledge about our opponents but we will not underrate them. We are keen to pick three points and build on that going forward," Munala added.

Hard hitting right attacker Sharon Chepchumba will however sit out of the weekend action after she recovered from a knee injury.

"Chepchumba is a reliable player and we don't want to rush her, but she will definitely be available for selection in the forthcoming legs," highlighted Munala.

Meanwhile, Kenya women's team coach Paul Bitok will vie for the first vice chairman position in the forthcoming KVF elections scheduled for June.