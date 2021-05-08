Squeaky-bum time in Uganda Premier League as decisive stretch beckons
What you need to know:
- As the league returns from a 10-day hiatus, Sam Ssimbwa’s URA have a chance to open up a four-point lead with victory over free-falling Onduparaka.
- The recent victory at Vipers ensured that Express aren’t out of the title race yet.
On Wednesday, Vipers coach Fred Kajoba clocked 52 years. He had no time to rejoice.
The decisive phase of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League is upon us.
The reigning champions visit KCCA on Sunday, then host leaders URA and then travel to record winners SC Villa next week.
Of the top three – URA (47 points), Vipers (46) and Express (43) – Kajoba has the tougher title run-in with nine games to play.
“I will treat those games against KCCA, URA and Villa in the same way I have handled UPDF (in the Stanbic Uganda Cup),” Kajoba says.
“We are the highest-scoring team in the league (47 goals in 21 matches just like Police) and I must admit I fear no one.”
Shining brightly
After the next three, the Venoms face Mbarara City and the league’s in-form side Solitilo Bright Stars, who are unbeaten in five, winning four.
As the league returns from a 10-day hiatus, Sam Ssimbwa’s URA have a chance to open up a four-point lead with victory over free-falling Onduparaka.
The visitors to Ndejje on Saturday have lost four in a row and lie 12th on 24 points, just five above the drop zone.
URA camped in Ndejje for their Uganda Cup tie with Express. The Red Eagles knocked them out at the round of 16 but they aren’t moving anytime soon.
“We have been in camp and that has helped our team bond. If need be, we shall do it again for all tough matches,” URA coach Sam Ssimbwa vowed.
‘Soft games’
After Onduparaka, they face Vipers, Police, Kyetume, UPDF, Kitara, Wakiso Giants and Myda. Some of these could be relegated by then making them softer games.
“We plan to win the four home matches and at least three away ties to wrap up the title,” asserts Ssimbwa, a league winning coach with Express in 2012.
The recent victory at Vipers ensured that Express aren’t out of the title race yet.
The form of striker Eric Kambale has kept coach Wasswa Bbosa ticking the right boxes to stay in the frame for a league and cup double.
After Sunday’s game against Police, Bbosa will face two sides – Kyetume and Busoga United – fighting for their lives over the next four games.
“We are ready to push up to the end,” Bbosa promised.
Kingmakers?
In reversed roles, Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA still have a central role to play in the title run-in.
After losing twice against URA, the 13-time champions have a chance to avenge their 1-0 loss to Vipers at Kitende in the first leg.
They also face Express in the last league game on June 30. In fourth and 10 points off the mark, the Kasasiro boys still hold the slimmest of chances.
Besides KCCA, Abdallah Mubiru’s Police, in fifth on 37 points, still have a bone to grind with Vipers and URA that beat them in the first round.
Vipers' title run-in
Sunday: KCCA v Vipers
Wednesday: Vipers v URA
May 15: Villa v Vipers
May 18: Vipers v Mbarara City
May 21: Bright Stars v Vipers
June 19: Vipers v Onduparaka
June 22: Bul v Vipers
June 26: Police v Vipers
June 30: Vipers v Kyetume
URA's remaining fixtures
Saturday: URA v Onduparaka
Wednesday: Vipers v URA
May 15: URA v Police
May 19: Kyetume v URA
May 23: URA v UPDF
June 19: Busoga United v URA
June 23: URA v Kitara
June 26: Wakiso Giants v URA
June 30: URA v Myda
Express remaining matches
Sunday: Express v Police
Wednesday: Kyetume v Express
May 15: Express v UPDF
May 18: Busoga United v Express
May 21: Express v Kitara
June 20: Wakiso Giants v Express
June 23: Express v Myda
June 26: Express v Bul
June 30: KCCA v Express
UPL fixtures
Saturday’s Fixtures - 4pm EAT
URA v Onduparaka, Ndejje
Myda v Kyetume, Tororo
Wakiso v UPDF, Wakisha
dbbosa@ug.nationmedia.com
This article was first published on the Daily Monitor website.