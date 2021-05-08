Squeaky-bum time in Uganda Premier League as decisive stretch beckons

On Wednesday, Vipers coach Fred Kajoba clocked 52 years. He had no time to rejoice.

The decisive phase of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League is upon us.

The reigning champions visit KCCA on Sunday, then host leaders URA and then travel to record winners SC Villa next week.

URA coach Sam Ssimbwa reacts during a past league match. Photo credit: Eddie Chico | Nation Media Group

Of the top three – URA (47 points), Vipers (46) and Express (43) – Kajoba has the tougher title run-in with nine games to play.

“I will treat those games against KCCA, URA and Villa in the same way I have handled UPDF (in the Stanbic Uganda Cup),” Kajoba says.

“We are the highest-scoring team in the league (47 goals in 21 matches just like Police) and I must admit I fear no one.”

Shining brightly

After the next three, the Venoms face Mbarara City and the league’s in-form side Solitilo Bright Stars, who are unbeaten in five, winning four.

As the league returns from a 10-day hiatus, Sam Ssimbwa’s URA have a chance to open up a four-point lead with victory over free-falling Onduparaka.

The visitors to Ndejje on Saturday have lost four in a row and lie 12th on 24 points, just five above the drop zone.

URA camped in Ndejje for their Uganda Cup tie with Express. The Red Eagles knocked them out at the round of 16 but they aren’t moving anytime soon.

“We have been in camp and that has helped our team bond. If need be, we shall do it again for all tough matches,” URA coach Sam Ssimbwa vowed.

‘Soft games’

After Onduparaka, they face Vipers, Police, Kyetume, UPDF, Kitara, Wakiso Giants and Myda. Some of these could be relegated by then making them softer games.

“We plan to win the four home matches and at least three away ties to wrap up the title,” asserts Ssimbwa, a league winning coach with Express in 2012.

The recent victory at Vipers ensured that Express aren’t out of the title race yet.

The form of striker Eric Kambale has kept coach Wasswa Bbosa ticking the right boxes to stay in the frame for a league and cup double.

After Sunday’s game against Police, Bbosa will face two sides – Kyetume and Busoga United – fighting for their lives over the next four games.

“We are ready to push up to the end,” Bbosa promised.

Kingmakers?

In reversed roles, Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA still have a central role to play in the title run-in.

After losing twice against URA, the 13-time champions have a chance to avenge their 1-0 loss to Vipers at Kitende in the first leg.

They also face Express in the last league game on June 30. In fourth and 10 points off the mark, the Kasasiro boys still hold the slimmest of chances.

Besides KCCA, Abdallah Mubiru’s Police, in fifth on 37 points, still have a bone to grind with Vipers and URA that beat them in the first round.

Vipers' title run-in

Sunday: KCCA v Vipers

Wednesday: Vipers v URA

May 15: Villa v Vipers

May 18: Vipers v Mbarara City

May 21: Bright Stars v Vipers

June 19: Vipers v Onduparaka

June 22: Bul v Vipers

June 26: Police v Vipers

June 30: Vipers v Kyetume

URA's remaining fixtures

Saturday: URA v Onduparaka

Wednesday: Vipers v URA

May 15: URA v Police

May 19: Kyetume v URA

May 23: URA v UPDF

June 19: Busoga United v URA

June 23: URA v Kitara

June 26: Wakiso Giants v URA

June 30: URA v Myda



Express remaining matches



Sunday: Express v Police

Wednesday: Kyetume v Express

May 15: Express v UPDF

May 18: Busoga United v Express

May 21: Express v Kitara

June 20: Wakiso Giants v Express

June 23: Express v Myda

June 26: Express v Bul

June 30: KCCA v Express

UPL fixtures

Saturday’s Fixtures - 4pm EAT

URA v Onduparaka, Ndejje

Myda v Kyetume, Tororo

Wakiso v UPDF, Wakisha

dbbosa@ug.nationmedia.com