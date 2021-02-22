Pool

Sports

Prime

South Sudan holds women's national league for first time

By  Garan A. Malak

What you need to know:

  • But in October that year, the sports authorities indefinitely suspended the construction of five $5 million Juba stadium project after a section of the ongoing work collapsed.
  • After thorough investigations, the ban on renovation project under Girma Shiferaw (G.S) Construction, an Ethiopian Construction Company was lifted by FIFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Nation Correspondent, Juba

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.