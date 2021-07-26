South Africa sting Shujaa in African derby

In Tokyo

Kenya Sevens suffered their second loss at the hands of South Africa going down 5-14 to the Pool 'C' leaders at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics Games.

Shujaa had earlier on Monday lost 14-19 to USA and needed to beat Blitzbokke to boost their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

South Africa started strongly and took control of the game when Selvyn Davids touched down in the third minute.

Kenya's Willy Ambaka (left) tackles South Africa's Branco du Preez during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Pool 'C' rugby sevens match at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Branco du Preez converted before skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi extended their advantage to 14-0 through his own converted try.

In the seventh minute, Collins Injera landed a try to cut the deficit to 14-7 but South Africa held on to remain top of the group with six points, same as USA who edged Ireland 19-17.

Kenya's Collins Injera heads for the try line during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Pool 'C' rugby sevens match against South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Kenya, who face Ireland in their last group match on Tuesday 5.00am EAT, have an outside chance of reaching the last eight through the two slots reserved for the best third-placed teams.

Innocent Simiyu's charges, ranked third in the group with two points, must beat Ireland convincingly and hope other results favour them. Ireland are also on two points.

Kenya's Eden Agero (centre) escapes South Africa's defence during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Pool 'C' rugby sevens match at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

The top two teams in each of the three groups automatically qualify for the quarters.