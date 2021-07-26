South Africa sting Shujaa in African derby

Kenya's Nelson Oyoo (left) is tackled by South Africa's Branco du Preez

Kenya's Nelson Oyoo (left) is tackled by South Africa's Branco du Preez in their Pool 'C' rugby sevens match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP 

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • South Africa started strongly and took control of the game when Zain Davids touched down in the third minute
  • In the seventh minute, Collins Injera landed a try to cut the deficit to 14-7 but South Africa held on to remain top of the group with six points
  • Kenya, who face Ireland in their last group match on Tuesday 5.00am EAT, have an outside chance of reaching the last eight through the two slots reserved for the best third-placed teams

In Tokyo

