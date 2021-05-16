Somelikeithotbrown sews up Dinner Party Stakes at Pimlico

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr rides Midnight Bourbon into the first turn during the 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Photo credit: Rob Carr| AFP

By  Deja Vu

Somelikeithotbrown (Jose Ortiz Junior 2-1), vindicated last year's second place effort, in the Dinner Party Stakes at Baltimore. Following Flying Scotsman 25-1, Somelikeithotbrown eventually mowed Flying Scotsman, Talk or Listen and fancied Sacred Life, to prevail by one length.

