Somelikeithotbrown sews up Dinner Party Stakes at Pimlico

Somelikeithotbrown (Jose Ortiz Junior 2-1), vindicated last year's second place effort, in the Dinner Party Stakes at Baltimore. Following Flying Scotsman 25-1, Somelikeithotbrown eventually mowed Flying Scotsman, Talk or Listen and fancied Sacred Life, to prevail by one length.

Trainer Mike Maker's found his fourth graded winner in just a couple of days. Talk or Listen was second, with Midnight Tea Time, Melvin and Flying Scotsman dead-heating for fourth. In the process, a course record of 1:40:9/10 for 1 1/16 miles, was achieved. Mike is working for owners, Skychai, and Sand Dollar Stables.

***

Bigger ratings and longer distance, did not deter Bye Bye (Eric Cancel 3-1 - yes that is his real name), necking off Invincible Gal, and Candace O in the $100,000 Soaring Softly for 3-year-old fillies. They went seven furlongs in 1:21:1/10, over the Widener turf course at Belmont Park. Bye Bye took the far wider route to remain free from trouble, but she was plenty good enough not to let those lost lengths impede a smashing result.

Jockey Flavien Prat #6 riding Rombauer guides him to win as Midnight Bourbon #5 and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr follow during the 146th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo credit: Rob Carr| AFP

Arkow (Florent Geroux 5-1), is a prime example that age is not a factor in many cases. The 7-year-old scooped Louisville Stakes at Churchill Downs by one length over Red Knight (James Grasham 4-1), and Strong Tide (Marcelina Pedrosa 7-1), in 2:27:3/10 – a stakes record for 1.5 miles.

Arklow lolloped along in the three-turn hunt, as Admiralty Pier dictated proceedings among fourteen others. Nearing the final turn, Arklow made a bold four-wide move to participate fully.

Grabbing the limelight, he over-turned a late threat from Red Knight. Conditioner, Brad Cox, was happy for Jerry Crawford's Donegal Racing, Joseph Bulger and Lynn Coneway's Estate of Peter Coneway.

***

The ever-important Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury, was clinched by Palace Pier (Frankie Dettori 1/2), from Lady Bowtharpe (Oisin Murphy 22-1), Top Rank (J. Mcdonald 11-1), and Lord Glitters (Daniel Tudhope 33-1). Palace Pier is turning into the best miler around, matching 1:40:9/10 like Somelikeithotbrown who actually had further to go.