Skip league matches at your peril, KVF warns teams

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) fixtures secretary Ismail Chege says teams risk dropping points if they skip the fourth leg of women's National League set for next weekend at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall in Mombasa.

The women's league had taken a break in February to pave the way for the Malkia Strikers preparations for the recently concluded World Championships co-hosted by the Netherlands and Poland.

Malkia strikers finished 19th in the 24-team competition that saw Serbia defend the title.

Last weekend, during the KVF Annual General Meeting at the Nyayo National Stadium, it was agreed that the women's league will resume despite some of the team managers insisting the season should be called off as it had spilled over to the 2022/23 season and threatened not to field their teams.

The new season was scheduled to serve-off this month.

"The fixtures are out and the league will proceed. For those who are planning to skip it, let them do so at their own peril. We intend to complete the season that took a break in February and begin plans for the new season," said Chege on Thursday.

Defending champions Kenya Prisons, who lead the standings with six points from two matches, have a date with KDF, Kenya Army and KCB.

KCB are joint second with former champions Pipeline with three points each from one match.

The bankers have tricky ties against Pipeline and Prisons with a relatively fair match against the Kenya Army.

Meanwhile, Vihiga will not honour the remaining women’s league matches due to financial constraints.

Vihiga coach Sammy Mugita revealed that they had previously struggled to get funds for both the men and women's teams to honour matches.

Mugita instead said they will channel their efforts to ensure the men's team competes in the new season next month in Kapsabet.

"We don't have money to participate in the next weekend's leg as well as the last leg and the play-offs. While we would have liked to complete and not hand walk overs to our competitors, our hands are tied," said Mugata.

Vihiga are rooted bottom without a point from one match in the eight-team league.

Vihiga had two fixtures against KDF and Nairobi Prisons in Mombasa.

