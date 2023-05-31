Sisters called to Malkia strikers could play together again after 5 years

Sisters Emmaculate Nekesa and Delphine Misoki last played together during the National Secondary School Games in Eldoret in 2018.

They will get a chance to play alongside each other again five years later after they were named in the Malkia Strikers provisional squad of 20 players for the forthcoming Nations Challenger Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Challenger Cup is set for June 25-31 in France while the Cup of Nations is scheduled for August 18-30 in Cameroon.

Nekesa and Misoki are former players of Kwanthanze Secondary School volleyball team. The school is the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sport Association volleyball champions.

Nekesa, a setter with KCB, was part of the Malkia Strikers team that participated in the World Championship in Netherlands last year while Misoki is an upcoming libero at Kenya Prisons.

The Malika Strikers provisional squad was unveiled yesterday at Riadha House, Nairobi.

Acting Kenya Volleyball Federation chairman Charles Nyaberi, treasurer Kenneth Tonui and Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok were present during the naming.

Nekesa and Misoki attending Bunjosi Primary School in Bungoma County.

Nekesa would later join Kabuyefwe Secondary School in 206 before moving to Kwanthanze a year later.

Misoki joined her sister in Kwanthanze in 2018.

Nekesa 19, spoke highly of her sister, who is a year younger, saying her hard work had paid off.

“At Bunjosi, Kwanthanze coach Justine Kigwari used to talk to our primary school coach Habert Wafula for us to join his team. My sister was a good left attacker before she got a knee injury and when she recovered she was advised to take up libero position by coach Kigwari.

“She has good reception. It’s humbling to have made it to the provisional squad together. Despite playing in a different positions, I believe we will form great partnership,” said Nekesa.