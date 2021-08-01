Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic final

In this file photo taken on July 25, 2021 USA's Simone Biles competes in the floor event of the artistic gymnastic women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. Simone Biles withdrew from another Olympic final on August 1, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Martin Bureau | AFP

What you need to know:

  • "Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we're all behind you, Simone," USAG tweeted.

