Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for closing beam final

Simone Biles

In this file photo taken on July 25, 2021 USA's Simone Biles competes in the floor event of the artistic gymnastic women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. Simone Biles withdrew from another Olympic final on August 1, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Martin Bureau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Biles, the four-time Olympic champion widely considered to have pushed the sport to new limits, has said she is struggling with the "twisties", a condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

She dramatically pulled out of last week's opening team competition after one vault, and subsequently withdrew from the all-around final and three of the four apparatus finals -- the floor, vault and uneven bars.

Tokyo

