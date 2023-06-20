Simon Kipkorir named finest player for May

National men's volleyball team middle blocker Simon 'Kosirai' Kipkorir is the LG/Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality for the month of May.

The monthly award ceremony was conducted at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Tuesday.

Kosirai, who is locally attached to reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation National League champions General Service Unit, won the award after dominantly guiding his side MS Boussalem of Tunisia to win against Zamalek of Egypt 3-2 during the African Clubs Championship last month in Tunisia.

The exploits also saw the 26-year-old named the Best Blocker, a first for a Kenyan men's player.

The former Cheptil Boys High School alumnus is the second player from volleyball to receive the award this year, after Kenya Pipeline player Veronica Adhiambo won the accolade last month.

Kosirai signed a one-year deal with the Tunisian side in September 2022 from Saudi Arabia’s Al Ibtisam where he had been utilised as an opposite hitter.

MSB battled from two sets down to beat Zamalek Volleyball 3-2 (20-25,22-25,26-24,25-23,15-12) to win the title

on their debut in the continental competition.

"It's a humbling experience and this award gives the urge to do more. The award also goes to show that our hard work doesn't go in vain. I am thankful to SJAK, LG and the the Federation for this award. I'm grateful," said Kosirai.

Kosirai beat other talented athletes to the May award including fellow volleyballer Trizah Atuka, who was named the Best Middle Blocker in the women’s version of the African club games as her side Kenya Pipeline settled for silver behind Zamalek.

His toughest competitor for the prestigious gong was Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga who scored five goals, four in their final match against Shamal to help Al Duhail clinch the Qatar Star League (QSL) title.

The goals also ensured that the Kenyan striker, who topped the scoring charts last season with 24 goals, bagged the Golden Boot for the second year in a row after finishing the campaign on 22 goals.

LG’s East Africa Marketing Director Changh-Yun Kim expressed his delight in seeing the continuation of the award that recognizes excellence in all sporting disciplines for Kenyan athletes who have repeatedly proven that the country is a talent hub.

"From our branding perspective and our obligations to the community, this award gives us a lot of fulfilment and we see a positive impact in disciplines that have over the years put the country on the world map,” Changh-Yun Kim noted.

SJAK president James Waindi urged all athletes to raise the bar higher.

"We are thankful to LG for partnering with us since we started awarding sports personalities. We have come a long way in this journey and it is a pleasure to see them remain one of our key partners for such a noble initiative,” Waindi said.

Other nominees who made the list were Commonwealth Games champion Mary Moraa for winning the 800m race at the Kip Keino Classic and the Rabat Diamond League as well as compatriot Emmanuel Wanyonyi who also triumphed in the two events in the same distance for the men’s category.

Others were Ferdinand Omanyala for his exploits at Kip Keino Classic where he ran a

world-leading 9.84 seconds to win the race against a star-studded field.