Simba stun holders Al Ahly in Caf Champions League

Simba's Luis Miquissone celebrates his goal against champions Al Ahly in their Caf Champions League Group A match in Dar es Salaam on Febraury 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Simba SC

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Five minutes to the break, Elshenawy was called into action again, going low on his right to smoother away a shot from Chris Mugalu. From the resultant corner which was taken short, left back Mohamed Hussein struck a low shot just wide.
  • In the second half, Simba were okay slowing down the tempo of the game, while Ahly tried to push to get an equalizer and pick themselves up back into contention.

Johannesburg

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Why AK barred Kenyan runners from Kilimanjaro Marathon

  2. At last, street to be named after football legend Joe Kadenge

  3. Solskjaer 'keeps in touch' with hotshot Haaland

  4. Dismas Indiza wins Karen's Safari Tour leg

  5. Wazito held by Mathare, drop to sixth place

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.