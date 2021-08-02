Silver for Obiri as Hassan wins Tokyo Olympics 5,000m gold

Sifan Hassan

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan reacts after winning the women's 1500m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Obiri, the world champion over the distance, settled for silver 14:38.36, with Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay taking bronze with 14:38.87
  • Hassan arrived in Tokyo aiming not just for the 5,000m, but also the 1500m and 10,000m in an unprecedented tilt at middle-distance dominance
  • Obiri led Tsegay and Taye through the bell with Hassan immediately moving up through the field and into the lead down the back straight



In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.