Sierra Leone FA elects new president after years of pain, delays

Outgoing SLFA president Isha Johansen.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While announcing her decision to step down, Johansen said she had to concentrate on her new role as a Fifa Council member which requires her to play “a higher level and more active role” as global ambassador for football.
  • Johansen was also recently elected into the executive of the African football governing body, CAF.

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has elected a new president, after three years of delay caused by rancor among football stakeholders.

Related

More from Sports

  1. KBC signs Sh50 million broadcast deal for Safari Rally

  2. Afcon draw in Cameroon delayed by Covid-19

  3. FKF launches Nairobi Women's Regional League

  4. Tough rules as KBF league resumes this weekend

  5. Betway Cup: Premier League sides to clash in quarters

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.